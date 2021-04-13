Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $249.38 and a one year high of $378.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

