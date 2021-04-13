Hemington Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

