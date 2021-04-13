Hemington Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 907 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.