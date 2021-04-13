Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

