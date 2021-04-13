Hersha Hospitality Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,858% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 4,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,608. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $406.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

