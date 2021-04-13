Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 4,851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

