Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 7,616 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

