Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 152 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APD. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

NYSE APD opened at $282.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.