HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $303.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

