HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.