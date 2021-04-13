Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,449 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,967,000. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

