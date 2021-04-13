Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

