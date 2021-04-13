HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

