Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 5,767 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAON by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of AAON by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

