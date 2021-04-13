Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,547 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.