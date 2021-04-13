HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 432.55 ($5.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £88.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.22. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

