Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.