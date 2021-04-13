Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.62.

HUBG stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

