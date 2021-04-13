Humaniq Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.21 million and $12,595.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.