Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HOILF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Tuesday. 83,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,501. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.
About Hunter Technology
