Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HOILF remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Tuesday. 83,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,501. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

