Huobi BTC Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $63,577.30 or 1.00335902 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $67.04 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

