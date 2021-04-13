Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

