IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Price Target Cut to $2.35

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.10 to $2.35 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get IMAC alerts:

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.63 on Friday. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.