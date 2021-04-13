Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Up 1,221.1% in March

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 1,221.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,563,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Immune Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,471,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,099. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

