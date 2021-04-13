Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,457. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

