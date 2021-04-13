(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.23 ($12.03).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

