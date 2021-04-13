Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 32676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

