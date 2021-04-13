Insider Selling: Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Sells 2,087 Shares of Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

