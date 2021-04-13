Insider Selling: E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC) Senior Officer Elizabeth Mary Lappin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,500.

Shares of ETMC traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,650. E3 Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$118.60 million and a P/E ratio of -44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on E3 Metals from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

