Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells 13,800 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 212,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.0190651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

