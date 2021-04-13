Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 28,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,000.

CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

