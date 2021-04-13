Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.14

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.14 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 22637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

