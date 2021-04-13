International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Money Express by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 27.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

