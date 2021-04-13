InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:IPVFU)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate III Financial Partners had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

