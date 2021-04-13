Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,834 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 665,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 99,639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

