Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Apr 13th, 2021

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ISEM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

