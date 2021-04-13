Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,354% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 put options.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,398,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

