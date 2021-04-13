Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,272% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.

DMRC traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 16,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

