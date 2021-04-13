Investors Buy Large Volume of Radware Call Options (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,002% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

