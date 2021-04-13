Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Lowered by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invitae were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,591. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.