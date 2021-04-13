Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $146.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

