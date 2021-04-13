iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $214.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. 30,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit