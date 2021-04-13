iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $214.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.52. 30,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

