iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,980% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.99. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

