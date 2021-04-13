Iridium Communications (IRDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

