Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,928. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

