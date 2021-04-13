Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,103 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for 4.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD stock remained flat at $$25.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 558,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.