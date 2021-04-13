iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

