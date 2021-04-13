iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. 28,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $257.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.