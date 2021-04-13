iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

