iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

